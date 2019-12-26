Oracle, yes Oracle, has made available the second release of their 3.2 maintenance release. Two tiny new features

VDI 3.2.2 is available on My Oracle Support under Patch ID 11664634 to Oracle Support customers and Partners.

This patch does squeeze in two additional features:

-Multi-Monitor Support - Recognizes Sun Rays with multiple monitors attached and Multi-Head groups of Sun Ray devices. These monitors are identified to Windows 7 and Windows XP Guest VM's independently for window placement knowledge. This feature requires vRDP.

-Multi-Desktop Support - Allows Users of Sun Rays with multiple monitors attached and Multi-Head groups to view separate VM's on each monitor.

But the main focus of this patch release is squashing bugs.

Source: http://blogs.sun.com/ThinkThin/entry/vdi_3_2_2_maintenance