SolarWinds has acquired Hyper9.It seems SolarWinds wants to get into the virtualization management business.

SolarWinds will offer Hyper9 products for a fraction of the cost of current virtualization management suites, making it one of the most affordable and comprehensive offerings in the market.

Hyper9's unique cloud-scale analytics leverage a search-driven, multi-dimensional approach that enables IT teams to:

Unify capacity, performance, chargeback, and configuration management

Analyze application-centric capacity and optimize VM placement

Predict capacity bottlenecks and shortfalls across CPU, memory, and storage

Get answers fast: what-if, which cluster, what app, which department, where’s the problem

More: http://www.hyper9.com/SWI-APM-Release.pdf