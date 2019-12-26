26Dec/190
SolarWinds Acquires Hyper9
SolarWinds has acquired Hyper9.It seems SolarWinds wants to get into the virtualization management business.
SolarWinds will offer Hyper9 products for a fraction of the cost of current virtualization management suites, making it one of the most affordable and comprehensive offerings in the market.
Hyper9's unique cloud-scale analytics leverage a search-driven, multi-dimensional approach that enables IT teams to:
- Unify capacity, performance, chargeback, and configuration management
- Analyze application-centric capacity and optimize VM placement
- Predict capacity bottlenecks and shortfalls across CPU, memory, and storage
- Get answers fast: what-if, which cluster, what app, which department, where’s the problem
More: http://www.hyper9.com/SWI-APM-Release.pdf
