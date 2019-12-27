The RDS Connector for VMM enables Remote Desktop Services in Windows Server 2008 R2 to use the virtual machine placement capabilities of Virtual Machine Manager 2008 R2 for personal virtual desktops.

The Remote Desktop Services Connector for System Center Virtual Machine Manager (RDS Connector for VMM) enables Remote Desktop Services in Windows Server 2008 R2 to use the virtual machine placement capabilities of System Center Virtual Machine Manager (VMM) 2008 R2 for personal virtual desktops. A personal virtual desktop is a virtual machine that is assigned to a user account in Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) and is hosted on a Remote Desktop Virtualization Host (RD Virtualization Host) server.

The RDS Connector for VMM enables communication between a Remote Desktop Connection Broker (RD Connection Broker) server and a VMM server. An RD Connection Broker server is used to provide users access to their personal virtual desktops.

With the RDS Connector for VMM connector installed and configured, if the virtual machine that is configured as a personal virtual desktop cannot be started on its current RD Virtualization Host server, VMM will choose the best RD Virtualization Host server to place the virtual machine, based on the host rating determined by VMM.

Download here: http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/en/details.aspx?FamilyID=db795773-2f9f-4439-9df7-0bf162576e57&displaylang=en