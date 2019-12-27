The new Thincomputing.net…
Some of you might have noticed that Thincomputing.net has been down for a couple of weeks. As it turns out, some great individual has hacked my site. As if that wasn't bad enough all Thincomputing.net content was also erased. In fact, the damage was so severe that there was no way to get any content back. So I am sorry to say that over 4000 articles in the last 4 years (more actually) are gone forever.
But I am looking at this from the bright side: it also has given me a chance to start fresh, which is what exactly I plan to do -actually look forward to doing. Over the next days, nights and weeks I will salvage what I can from the articles I wrote and repost them here. In the mean while, thanks for everyone for their support and thanks for keeping up with the temporary version of Thincomputing.net. Leave a comment if you like.
Thanks,
Michel Roth.
January 11th, 2011 - 23:50
I am sorry to find out about the news of your site. All I can say is keep up the good work. Looking forward to yor new posts
January 12th, 2011 - 02:09
Sorry to hear that Michel. Good luck on the reconstruction!
January 12th, 2011 - 09:53
i’m looking forward to seeing your new contents.
January 13th, 2011 - 17:09
Hi Michel,
That’s really sh*tty.. Have you tried recovering anything via good old google cache (eg http://is.gd/qUhWC2) or even the waybackmachine? (http://is.gd/Xj35EG)
Regards,
Danny
January 14th, 2011 - 08:11
Maybe your first article should be about backup solutions?
January 14th, 2011 - 09:15
Ha! You’re right – a better backup solution that works actually.
January 26th, 2011 - 15:16
Best of luck getting the site moving again. Sorry to hear about your trouble. That’s horrible news, but glad to see you are making the best of a bad situation.