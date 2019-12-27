Some of you might have noticed that Thincomputing.net has been down for a couple of weeks. As it turns out, some great individual has hacked my site. As if that wasn't bad enough all Thincomputing.net content was also erased. In fact, the damage was so severe that there was no way to get any content back. So I am sorry to say that over 4000 articles in the last 4 years (more actually) are gone forever.

But I am looking at this from the bright side: it also has given me a chance to start fresh, which is what exactly I plan to do -actually look forward to doing. Over the next days, nights and weeks I will salvage what I can from the articles I wrote and repost them here. In the mean while, thanks for everyone for their support and thanks for keeping up with the temporary version of Thincomputing.net. Leave a comment if you like.

Thanks,

Michel Roth.