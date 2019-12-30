Microsoft Drops Several Windows Server Virtualization Features In Favor Of Delivering On Time

On the Microsoft Windows Server Division weblog, Mike Neil provides an extensive update on what is happening in the Windows Server Virtualization space. Besides a lot of "good" news there's also some bad news. In order to make their own deadlines, Microsoft has decided to drop several new features in Windows Server Virtualization. Or more specifically: these features will be postponed to a future release of Windows Server Virtualization.

"So we had some really tough decisions to make. We adjusted the feature set of Windows Server virtualization so that we can deliver a compelling solution for core virtualization scenarios while holding true to desired timelines. Windows Server virtualization is a core OS technology for the future, and we chose to focus on virtualization scenarios that meet the demands of the broad market – enterprise, large organizations, and mid-market customers. We continue to offer great technology and successful strategies for enterprise customers by broadly investing in the several areas."

"So we are making the following changes, and postponing these features to a future release of Windows Server virtualization:"

• No Live migration

• No hot-add resources (storage, networking, memory, processor)

• Support limit of 16 cores/logical processors (e.g., 2 processor, quad-core systems is 8 cores; or 4 processor, quad-core system is 16 cores)

Read the entire article here.