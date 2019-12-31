Cortado announced its ThinPrint RDP Engine 9.0 designed specifically for RDS printing while fully supporting Windows Server 2012.

Driver Free Printing with the ThinPrint Output Gateway, a continuously developed virtual driver, makes complex installation and administration of printer drivers on the server a thing of the past. The ThinPrint RDP Engine 9.0 supports finishing options for all major printer models, including hole-punching, stapling, binding and printing of multiple pages on one sheet. In addition, adaptive compression of print files ensures a low network load, high-performance printing results and rapid transmission of application data.

Cortado extensively tests finishing options of printer drivers, including those for Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 and can support these drivers. A free demo version of the ThinPrint RDP Engine 9.0 can be downloaded at www.thinprint.com/rdp9.

Source: http://www.thinprint.com/News/News/ArticleDetails/tabid/392/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/203/Default.aspx