New ThinPrint RDP Engine 9.0 WS 2012 Remote Desktop Services (RDS)
Cortado announced its ThinPrint RDP Engine 9.0 designed specifically for RDS printing while fully supporting Windows Server 2012.
Driver Free Printing with the ThinPrint Output Gateway, a continuously developed virtual driver, makes complex installation and administration of printer drivers on the server a thing of the past. The ThinPrint RDP Engine 9.0 supports finishing options for all major printer models, including hole-punching, stapling, binding and printing of multiple pages on one sheet. In addition, adaptive compression of print files ensures a low network load, high-performance printing results and rapid transmission of application data.
Cortado extensively tests finishing options of printer drivers, including those for Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 and can support these drivers. A free demo version of the ThinPrint RDP Engine 9.0 can be downloaded at www.thinprint.com/rdp9.
Source: http://www.thinprint.com/News/News/ArticleDetails/tabid/392/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/203/Default.aspx
