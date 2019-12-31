31Dec/190
RES Workspace Manager 2012 SR2
RES recently released RES Workspace Manager 2012 SR2, these are the new features.
- Citrix XenApp 6 and 6.5: Support for Citrix Worker Groups
RES Workspace Manager now supports Citrix Worker Groups for publishing applications on Citrix XenApp servers.
- Citrix XenApp Publishing: Support for publishing applications and content to multiple farms
It is now possible to have a single managed application in the RES Workspace Manager Console, which is published across multiple farms with the same configuration. Previously, a duplicate managed application was required for each Citrix farm.
- Citrix XenApp Publishing: Support for publishing Citrix Applications from Console on non-Citrix server
It was previously necessary to publish a Citrix published application from a Console running a Citrix server.
Also some performance enhancements, to optimize the following critical areas:
- Datastore: Performance improvement of database connection check
Benefit of reducing (the already very minimal) network traffic
- User Settings: Performance improvement
Optimizations to the caching of the User Settings and improved the logic around user settings caching. User Settings for applications that have not been active in the user session will not be cached.
- Workspace Composer: Improved logon time
Improve logon times by optimizing the loading of user registry settings.
