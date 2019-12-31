This tool allows VMware View administrators to easily manage users across desktop pools and security groups for large deployments – something that is hard just using the VMware View native tools.

One of the biggest challenges VMware View administrators face in large deployments is desktop pool maintenance. Commonly each desktop pool has Active Directory security groups with the number of users a given desktop pool will support.

As employees leave/join the organization, security groups require maintenance to ensure the number of users in each group correctly match the amount of desktops available.

This tool allow administrators to bind an Active Directory connection and specify:

* How many users there should exist per group (based on VMware View pool size)

* Floating or Persistent deployment

* Source Security Groups (all users to be distributed to pools)

* Destination Security Groups (All groups the users may be assigned to)

Technicalities: Floating deployment does not take in consideration if user has a persistent desktop. Persistent deployment ensures users are kept within the same security group and desktop pool they have previously been assigned to.

Source: http://myvirtualcloud.net/?p=4530