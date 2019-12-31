Why Choose VMware View over Microsoft RDS 2012?
Which solution is best for your environment: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) or Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS)? RDS and session-based computing may work for certain niche use cases. However, for most of today’s demanding use cases, sessions are not adequate. VMware View offers ease of management along with a secure, robust architecture, and the ability to offer end users the freedom and choice they need to be productive. Specifically, VMware View offers the following advantages over RDS:
• Isolates end users from the operating system (OS) and from each other
• Provides better native application compatibility
• Allows users to administer their own desktops
• Offers superior data security
• Maintains greater fault tolerance
• Adds centralized management and ease of use Session-based computing has the following disadvantages compared with View:
• Runs desktop applications on a server operating system (may not be supported)
• Not all applications have licensing for a multi-user session environment
• Generates application compatibility issues
• Inconsistent performance for end users
