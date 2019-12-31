This datasheet discusses the major benefits that VMware View provides compared to Microsoft's latest Terminal Services offering along with VDI through the VMware lens :-).

Why Choose VMware View over Microsoft RDS?

Which solution is best for your environment: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) or Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS)? RDS and session-based computing may work for certain niche use cases. However, for most of today’s demanding use cases, sessions are not adequate. VMware View offers ease of management along with a secure, robust architecture, and the ability to offer end users the freedom and choice they need to be productive. Specifically, VMware View offers the following advantages over RDS:

• Isolates end users from the operating system (OS) and from each other

• Provides better native application compatibility

• Allows users to administer their own desktops

• Offers superior data security

• Maintains greater fault tolerance

• Adds centralized management and ease of use Session-based computing has the following disadvantages compared with View:

• Runs desktop applications on a server operating system (may not be supported)

• Not all applications have licensing for a multi-user session environment

• Generates application compatibility issues

• Inconsistent performance for end users

