ogin Virtual Session Indexer (Login VSI) offers a free (for non-commercial use) Login VSI Pro license (12 months, 100 user sessions) to all active Citrix Technology Professionals (CTP), to all VMware vExperts, and to Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVP) for App-V, Remote Desktop Services and Virtual Machine.

Login VSI is the industry standard benchmarking tool for measuring the performance and scalability of centralized desktop environments such as Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Server Based Computing (SBC).

Login VSI works without additional scripting and does not require any additional infrastructure. Login VSI was designed by experienced VDI specialists, who created a tool that was easy to implement, easy to use and very cost-effective. Because Login VSI can be deployed very quickly it allows you to profit from the benefits of testing in every phase of your VDI project.

Introducing the Login VSI VIP program

The Login VSI VIP program wants to connect, in a mutual beneficial way, to individuals that offer a significant contribution to the virtualization related technical community. A contribution made through actively sharing knowledge and expertise through blogs, forums, presentations on events and daily jobs.

The three leading virtualization vendors: Citrix, VMware and Microsoft offer their own dedicated programs for this elite group of specialists. The Login VSI VIP program builds on these programs and offers a number of special benefits to all active Citrix Technology Professionals (CTP), to all VMware vExperts, and to Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVP) for App-V, Remote Desktop Services and Virtual Machine.

What is included in the Login VSI VIP program

A free (for non-commercial use) Login VSI Pro license (12 months, 100 user sessions)

Your relevant blog posts featured on our website

Login VSI goodies (like the “I love a good performance” T-shirt) when we meet in person

Direct access to our support, product marketing and development team

Register here.

Source: http://up2v.nl/2013/02/06/free-login-vsi-license-for-vmware-vexperts-mvp-and-ctp/