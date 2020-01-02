Andre Leibovici describes some advanced method to troubleshoot the Universal Printing capabilities in VMware View (that are an OEM from ThinPrint).

Mware OEMs a sub-set of the ThinPrint Server Engine full-blown product. ThinPrint is a printing solution developed by Cortado. The ThinPrint Server Engine universal drivers can be found in a range of strategic partnerships with VMware, Citrix, Fuji Xerox, HP, Lexmark, Microsoft, Wyse, and others. ThinPrint has managed to embed ThinPrint agent into a range of devices, from Thin Clients to Printers.

If you want to learn more about printing in VDI read my previous articles: Printing Architectures for VDI (Part 1) and (Part 2).

Troubleshooting ThinPrint in large environments can be a daunting task. I have seen VDI environments with over 1000 printer devices, and having a process in place to troubleshoot printing issues can be very helpful. In my first Troubleshooting ThinPrint in VMware View (Part 1) article I shared a process that help administrators to quickly troubleshoot and get to the bottom of the printing problems.

There are several things that can cause virtual printing to not work as expected. The most common problem reported is “No printers mapped in a Windows guest”. If you experience this problem, try the following:

Source: http://myvirtualcloud.net/?p=4451