Citrix is offering a tool in beta to help people who are considering desktop virtualization make the right up-front assessment and design decisions.

These are the use cases Citrix had in mind when developing Accelerator:

If you’re new to Citrix or desktop virtualization – Project Accelerator is a fantastic way to build a business case, size your hardware needs, choose the first user groups to virtualize and make the right investment decisions.

– Project Accelerator is a fantastic way to build a business case, size your hardware needs, choose the first user groups to virtualize and make the right investment decisions. If you’re a self-deploying customer – we’ll lead you through the entire process.

– we’ll lead you through the entire process. If you’re working with a Citrix consultant or partner – Project Accelerator will help keep everyone on the same page and accelerate your progress.

These are the use cases we had in mind when developing Accelerator. If you’re one of them, you’ll get a lot of value from it.

To Get Started within Project Accelerator, all you need to do is answer a few questions about your users, your apps and your goals and Accelerator gets to work.

With the current release of Project Accelerator you get a great design tool and deployment roadmap – with all the best-practices of our top consultants built in. And, in the coming months, we will be adding step-by-step project plans with decision support built in and collaboration tools that will let you coordinate with your team and others who “have been there”. Project Accelerator is a living, breathing project management space and we’ll be adding to it all the time.





A few screenshots to whet your appetite:

The Assess section helps you define and focus your project.

Your Virtualization Plan & Sizing chart provides a breakdown of servers, hardware and storage...getting you off to a great start.

Project Accelerator generates a five-layer Architecture Overview for you.

Source: http://blogs.citrix.com/2013/01/15/citrix-project-accelerator-now-available-let-your-desktop-virtualization-begin/