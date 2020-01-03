Freek Beerson describes the Remote Desktop Management Services (RDMS) as part of the new Server Manager in Windows Server 2012.

The RDMS combines most of the functions we used to have in separate MMC snap ins in previous versions of Windows Server. RDMS is now the central management interface for all your deployments (both Session-Based as well as Virtual machine-Based).

If you’d like to read more about the actual deployment processes and RDMS configuration, the links that conclude this post might help.

In this post we’ll dive a little deeper to see where this RDMS data is (initially) stored, under what conditions you can successfully access the RDMS and what errors you may run into.

Let assume we would like to set up the following deployment:

Hostname

Roles

AD01

Active Directory Domain Services

RDS01

RD Connection Broker

RDS02

RD Session Host

RD Web Access

For more information on this type of deployment also see this TechNet Wiki; Deploying the RDS Quick Start deployment type in Windows Server 2012 (for Session Virtualization)

Let’s assume that we perform the Scenario Based Deployment (Remote Desktop Services Deployment) using the Server manager console on the RDS01 and deploy the roles according to the table above. Note that as a prerequisite we added the RDS02 as a “to be managed server” to the Server Manager on this RDS01.

During the installation process a Windows Internal Database is created on the server that we selected ad the initial RD Connection Broker server. The corresponding .mdf and .ldf of this database are placed in C:\Windows\rdcbDb

When the deployment succeeds, we can open the RDMS (as part of the Server Manager) on the RDS01.

Source: http://microsoftplatform.blogspot.nl/2013/01/rdms-on-windows-server-2012-where-why.html