3Jan/200
UE-V Settings Manager
A cool little free tool to be used by users or helpdesk staff to control UE-V settings packages.
This little tool can be used by users or helpdesk staff to control UE-V settings packages.
It lists the stored packages and allows performing the following tasks:
- Revert a Setting (delete the settings)
- Create a backup into a selected folder
- Restore a backup
Source: http://gallery.technet.microsoft.com/UE-V-Settings-Manager-52fb9dad
Enjoy this article?
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0) ( subscribe to comments on this post )
No trackbacks yet.
Leave a comment