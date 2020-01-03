WindowsVirtualDesktop.blog
A cool little free tool to be used by users or helpdesk staff to control UE-V settings packages.

It lists the stored packages and allows performing the following tasks:

It lists the stored packages and allows performing the following tasks:

  • Revert a Setting (delete the settings)
  • Create a backup into a selected folder
  • Restore a backup

Source: http://gallery.technet.microsoft.com/UE-V-Settings-Manager-52fb9dad

