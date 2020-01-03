A cool little free tool to be used by users or helpdesk staff to control UE-V settings packages.

It lists the stored packages and allows performing the following tasks:

Revert a Setting (delete the settings)

Create a backup into a selected folder

Restore a backup

Source: http://gallery.technet.microsoft.com/UE-V-Settings-Manager-52fb9dad