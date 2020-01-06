I missed this one. The new 2.1.4 plug-in brings the following new enhancements for Citrix Receiver users.

Seamless Desktop Receiver experience: With this release of Access Gateway plug-in, end users will no longer have to sign into the plug-ins as a manual step, to access apps / sites that require a full SSL tunnel. Receivers automatically launch a SSL VPN session via Access Gateway as needed. Result is – end user just deals with Citrix Receiver and Receiver internally (and automatically) deals with Access Gateway on user’s behalf. EPA with ICAProxy / CVPN: Receivers can now seamlessly launch AG plug-ins to connect to an Access Gateway vServer configured with End Point Analysis policies, in ICAProxy and CVPN modes as well. Earlier, this was supported only for Full Tunnel access. Session Sharing: Receiver and AG plug-in have always been two separate entities, and because of that, they establish two parallel sessions with Access Gateway. With this release, we have added the smarts in our Receiver and Access Gateway integration, to understand each other, and be able to share the same session with Access Gateway appliance. Good News – this now leads to simplified access from end user perspective, and optimal session/license consumption from Administrator perspective. Double-Source Authentication: This version of the Access Gateway Plug-in for Mac OS X supports double-source authentication, such as a one-time password, RSA personal identification number (PIN), RSA next token code, and LDAP password expiration

Prior to the 2.1.4 release, the MAC plug-in 2.1.3 release, brought the following enhancements for the platform:

MAC OS 10.8 (Mountain Lion) support PING (ICMP) support

The Access Gateway MAC plug-in is steadily evolving and is focused on delivering the most seamless Citrix experience to end-users.

Source: http://blogs.citrix.com/2013/01/08/whats-new-with-access-gateway-mac-plug-in-release-2-1-4/