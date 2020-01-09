The Server Application Virtualization (App-V) Remote Application Packager allows for packaging of natively installed applications from a remote server.

The Server App-V Remote Application Packager allows for packaging of natively installed applications from a remote server. This tool complements the regular Server App-V Sequencer by allowing packaging of MSI installed applications. After packaging an application using the Remote Application Packager the resulting virtual application can be deployed similar to any regularly packaged application and upgraded using the Server App-V Sequencer as well.

Note: The tool can only be installed on a server that has the Server App-V Sequencer and can only be launched during the Installation Phase of the Sequencer workflow.

Feature Summary: Below are the supported scenarios for the Server App-V Remote Application Packager:

Support for applications with MSI installers

Support for applicatins that use the components below: Services IIS Local users and groups Registry Scheduled tasks



System requirements

Supported operating systems: Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-Bit x86), Windows Server 2003 R2 x64 editions, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2008 Service Pack 2, Windows Server 2012

System Center 2012 SP1 Virtual Machine Manager with Server Application Virtualization feature

Instructions

To install this tool:

Ensure you have the Server App-V SP1 Sequencer installed (build 4.9.37.2003) Run the RemotePackageSetup.exe Launch the Server App-V Sequencer Select ‘Create a New Virtual Application Package’ Resolve the issues in the Prepare Computer screen and click Next Select the ‘Perform a custom installation’ option Name your virtual application package and click Next The sequencer will prepare the computer to go into a monitoring mode. When you see the Installation screen (Install your applications now) you can launch the Remote Application Packager Enter your target server name and hit enter or click on refresh A list of applications will be presented, select the applications you need to package and click Start After the packaging is complete, you will be presented with a notification. Click OK to complete the remote packaging process Note: At this stage you can launch the Remote Application Packager to package additional applications or proceed to install other applications natively if you wat them to be part of the same virtual application package When finished, you can click ‘I am finished installing’ to continue with the packaging process. The Sequencer will proceed with the traditional packaging workflow After completing the packaging process, including the configure application process, you can validate your deployment configuration prior to saving the package which will complete the packaging process

