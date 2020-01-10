In Windows 7 server 2008 R2 the Devices and Printers interface shows all kinds of devices but in SBC / VDI the devices list generally contained items you didn’t want users to see or touch. Andrew Morgan has a little tool that helps. Although he uses XenApp as an example it should work anywhere.

SBC-Printers is a simple little .net 4 application, leveraging WMI for printer enumeration and control.Because SBC Printers is an executable, it can published as a XenApp application. Sbc Printers can also be installed as the default printers interface on the start menu:

So really your users won’t know the difference or care for that matter!

SBC-Printers also comes with securable options for adding or deleting local printers:

The display of add or delete can be controlled via the settings file in the installation directory:

More at source: http://andrewmorgan.ie/2013/01/04/announcing-sbc-printers-a-simple-printers-interface-for-xenapp-vdi/