Very quietly, Citrix released version 5.2 of their VDI-in-a-Box product. Here are the new features.

This release provides support for new Microsoft operating systems and technologies, adds support for new hypervisor versions, and integrates VDI-in-a-Box more closely with other Citrix products. The new features and enhancements include:

Support for new hypervisor versions. VDI-in-a-Box now supports Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2012, XenServer 6.1, and vSphere 5.1.

After upgrading VDI-in-a-Box, you can update the desktop agents on your existing images with a single click. For more details, see Migrate from VDI-in-a-Box 5.0.x or 5.1.x to VDI-in-a-Box 5.2. Citrix Desktop Lock. Use the Desktop Lock when users do not need to interact with the local desktop. In this access scenario, the virtual desktop effectively replaces the local one, allowing the user to interact with the virtual desktop as if it is local. This enables you to use workstations as thin clients to connect to VDI-in-a-Box. For more details, see Access VDI-in-a-Box from user devices.

Download the Desktop Lock from the VDI-in-a-Box download page on the Citrix web site.

Source: http://support.citrix.com/proddocs/topic/vdi-52/vdi-about-this-release.html