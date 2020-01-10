This article explains practical applications for Client Hyper-V in Win8. For you as a developer or IT professional, consider using Client Hyper-V for any of the following scenarios.

· Build a test lab infrastructure on your desktop or laptop. After creating virtual machines and testing them on the desktop or laptop, move the VMs to a Windows Server production environment.

· Test an application with different operating systems. For example, you might have an application that you need to test in Windows 8, Windows 7, and Windows XP. You can create three VMs with these OS versions on your desktop or laptop. You then can run your tests (except for scale/performance tests) on the Client Hyper-V computer instead of in a production environment or dedicated testing lab.

· Export, or simply copy, a VM from your production environment, import it to your desktop or laptop with Client Hyper-V (you’ll need to adjust settings), and do the required troubleshooting. Then export the VM (with adjustments) back to the production environment.

· Using VM networking, create a multi-computer environment for test/development/demonstration that doesn’t affect the production network.

· Take a snapshot of a virtual machine while it is running. A snapshot saves everything about the virtual machine, enabling you to go back to a previous point in time in the life of a VM. This is a great tool when you are trying to debug tricky problems.

· Mount and boot a Windows operating system using Windows To Go Virtual Hard Disks (VHDs) from a USB drive as a virtual machine.

