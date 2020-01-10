This article lists new and revised Support documentation and hotixes since the last release of this monthly publication (November 2012) for vWorkspace.

Documentation

vWorkspace Connector for MAC OSX 7.5.2 Release Notes

This document describes resolved and known issues for the vWorkspace Connector for Mac OS X 7.5.2.

Revised: December 14,2012

vWorkspace 7.6 Connector for Android 2.0.1 Release Notes

Revised: December 14,2012

Patches

vWorkspace 7.2.1 Hotfix (Update_246052) for Solution 100481

vWorkspace 7.2.1 Hotfix (Update_246052) for Solution 100481 in ZIP format (ReadMe included).

Please refer to the Support Portal knowledge article 100481 for additional information and instructions on implementing the patch.

Revised: December 21,2012

vWorkspace 7.6 Hotfix (Hotfix_228142) for solution SOL101209

vWorkspace 7.6 Hotfix (Hotfix_228142) for solution SOL101209 in ZIP format.

Please refer to the Support Portal knowledgebase article SOL101209 for additional information and instructions on implementing the patch.

Revised: December 03,2012

vWorkspace 7.6 Hotfix (Hotfix_242538) for solution SOL101291

vWorkspace 7.6 Hotfix (Hotfix_242538) for solution SOL101291 in ZIP format.

Please refer to the Support Portal knowledgebase article SOL101291 for additional information and instructions on implementing the patch.

Revised: December 04,2012

Release

vWorkspace 7.2.1 MR1 Complete Package

Not all employees have the same desktop and application requirements, so no single desktop virtualization technology will work for all users. vWorkspace lets you deploy a blended model – pairing the appropriate technologies to users based on their unique needs while keeping the average cost per virtual desktop to a minimum. In a single solution set, vWorkspace provides choice and flexibility to simplify the deployment and management of desktop virtualization technologies. Choose from hosted virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), offline/local VDI, Terminal Server/RD Session Host, application virtualization, and blade PCs.

Revised: December 21,2012

vWorkspace Connector for Mac OS X 7.5.2 Complete Install

vWorkspace Connector for Mac OS X 7.5.2 Complete Install in DMG format.

Revised: December 13,2012

