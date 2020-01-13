Atlantis announced a product that reuses the ILIO technology for other purposes than VDI – why not one would say?

FlexCloud is new software product makes it possible for enterprises and service providers to fundamentally change the performance and economics of storage-intensive virtualized server and cloud applications like databases, big data and custom enterprise applications. Atlantis ILIO FlexCloud 1.0 is application-aware storage optimization software that complements virtualization solutions from Citrix, Microsoft and VMware. The solution intelligently processes all storage IO traffic within the hypervisor to decrease the amount of IO sent to storage and boosts application performance. As a result, storage is used more efficiently as less is needed for a given application, and more applications can be supported by the storage fabric.

Atlantis ILIO FlexCloud 1.0 can be configured to use server memory (RAM) as tiered storage enabling clustered applications that require processing massive amounts of data to operate very efficiently in scale out shared storage environments.

Atlantis ILIO FlexCloud 1.0 Features

Application Characterization – Identifies and maps storage IO traffic characteristics of application and responds intelligently based on patterns.

Inline IO Deduplication – Eliminates duplicate Write and Read IO traffic to reduce the amount of storage traffic.

IO Processing – Processes IO requests from the hypervisor so that processing occurs in memory instead of being serviced by storage resulting in improved overall performance.

Scatter/Gather Coalescing – Reverses the IO blender effect introduced with virtualization by transforming smaller randomized IO traffic into easier to consume larger sequential blocks to further boost network and storage efficiency.

Fast Clone – Creates new virtual machine clones on demand using Atlantis ILIO without copying data from storage or introducing performance overhead.

