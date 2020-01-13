In a previous feature spotlight we talked about the User Workspace Context Feature of QWDV (vWorkspace) 7.6. That blog post detailed exactly what information User Workspace Context provided. In this blog post we will have a look at how IT can use that information to provide the best possible workspace for the user.

With QWDV (vWorkspace) 7.6 you have the ability to use part of the User Workspace Context in an advanced target. Specifically you can use the Connector Type, the Connector Version and the Web Access Site:

Connector Type

The Connector type advanced target condition allows you to specify the type of Connector. As usual, you have full control: allow all or nothing and every possible combination in between.



Our early discussions with customers about this functionality revealed many interesting scenarios for this feature, amongst the most interesting where

the need to only allow access via Web Access

Disallow the use of certain browsers for Web Access

Limit access to certain applications from tablets

To meet very strict SLAs, only allow certain connector types

Connector Version

The 'Connector Version' advanced target condition is great for customers who want to control which versions of the QWDV Connector can be used to access the user workspace.

This could be great for customers who have a (internal) support guideline that only supports certain version of the QWDV Connector or customers that want to allow access to a certain multimedia only from the latest QWDV Connector because of performance improvements.

Web Access Site name

The final new advanced target type condition allows customer to specify which Web Access site must be used in order to get access to a certain QWDV resource (application for example):

You can select from a list of Web Access sites that the QWDV farm hosts. This functionality has been in popular demand by our MSP customers who host multiple Web Access sites for multiple customers (on the same Web Access servers). This allows them to prevent customer A to use Web Access site B that is designated for customer B.

Source: http://communities.quest.com/community/vworkspace/blog/2012/06/26/qwdv-vworkspace-76-feature-spotlight--user-workspace-context-part-2