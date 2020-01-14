From the better-late-than-never department (for RemoteFX, not Igel) IGEL will demonstrate its first Microsoft RemoteFX-certified SoC thin client at Microsoft TechEd in Amsterdam, Europe.

The IGEL multiprotocol SoC thin client is the first to be certified by Microsoft to give users the full benefits of its Multimedia RemoteFX technology.

Notable for its small size, low power consumption and exceptionally high multimedia performance, the IGEL device is expected to come to market by the end of Summer 2012. Among its features will be the ability to play full-screen HD videos. This new multiprotocol thin client is based on a system-on-chip (SoC) design and in addition to Microsoft RemoteFX will also support Citrix HDX and HDX 3D.

Already proven in mobile and embedded applications such as smartphones and tablet computers, ARM technology will now be used in IGEL thin clients to bring the same advantages of high performance, energy efficiency and small size. The new IGEL device is contained in IGEL's smallest standard device housing. The device will become the new 4th generation UD2 model series. The integrated DSP from Texas Instruments accelerates the processing of protocols such as Microsoft RemoteFX and gives the new SoC device a level of multimedia performance comparable to that of the top models available in the thin client sector. This high performance includes the capability to display full-screen HD video as well as render complex graphical content such as Windows Aero effects and PowerPoint presentations, as well as rich media by means of Flash Player.

A Multiprotocol SoC Thin Client

In keeping with IGEL's Universal Desktop strategy, the new SoC thin client is not limited to use with only one specific desktop virtualization solution. To ensure the greatest possible range of applications, it not only supports the Microsoft RemoteFX protocol but also Citrix ICA with HDX. Other standards will be integrated as they become available.

