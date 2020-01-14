In a anticipated move, Immidio is making a move into the User Environment Management (UEM) marketspace. Anticipated because of normal product progression but also because Microsoft became a big competitor with UE-V.

Since the release of Flex Profiles 7.5 last September, Immidio’s technical team has dedicated all its time to develop the next logical step: Immidio Flex+.

Immidio Flex+ is the drastically improved successor of Flex Profiles, designed in close collaboration with our ever-growing installed base. Immidio Flex+ is not only about profile management anymore; it has evolved to a mature User Environment Management solution, comparable to other UEM solutions, at only a fraction of the cost.

The upcoming release of Immidio Flex+ is a major milestone in the 10-year history of Flex Profiles. Starting as a freeware user profile management solution — touching millions of users around the world — it has now become a full User Environment Management solution.

In addition to enhanced user profile management, Immidio Flex+ offers:

User Environment Management features like mapping network drives and printers, managing shortcuts and file type associations, setting environment variables and much more

Condition-based targeting to control when to apply certain configurations and define “workspaces” for easy administration

Application State Management to configure the initial state of an application and optionally reset it to a predefined state every time it is started

Migration of application personalization, not only from one OS to another, but between application versions!

Source: http://blog.immidio.com/2012/06/20/immidio-takes-a-leap-forward-into-uem/