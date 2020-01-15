VMware Labs presents its latest fling - ThinApp Factory. The ThinApp Factory is a virtual appliance that brings centralized administration and automation to the process of creating virtualized Windows applications with VMware ThinApp technology.

ThinApp Factory utilizes vSphere API's to spawn workloads which automatically convert fileshares of application installers into ThinApp application containers. These workloads can be run in parellel to maximize throughput and increase ROI for virtualization projects. Packagers and administrators can now utilize 'Recipes' during this packaging process. Recipes are simply small json files which contain a redistributable blueprint of the customizations and optimizations necessary for packaging complex applications. These recipes can be created and now exchanged freely with other customers via the ThinApp community site.

Key Features

Automates packaging of application installers into virtualized Windows applications.

Leverages vSphere, vCenter for automation of workloads to efficiently package 1000’s of applications.

Provides and utilizes ‘Recipes’ as redistributable blueprints for application packaging.

Provides a lightweight web UI with a dashboard for administrators to use for the entire workflow of packaging to distribution.

Enables administrators to import and edit existing ThinApp projects and modify package.ini, registry, and file settings through the web UI.

Integration with Horizon Application Manager application catalog for automated population of application metadata and deployment with the Horizon ThinApp Agent.

Source: http://blogs.vmware.com/thinapp/2012/06/thinapp-factory-released.html