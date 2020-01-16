Quest has released vWorkspace ThinShell version 2.5. This article coves the new features.

ThinShell 2.0 was released last year as a shell replacement for Windows PCs and thin clients. Shell replacement allows organizations to transform their existing PCs into thin-behaving clients or to simplify a thin client deployment. ThinShell accomplishes this by replacing the windows shell with its own much slimmer shell interface. Users power on their access device, are prompted for a user name and password and are then presented with their virtual workspace. Easy as pie. This prevents confusing the users and simplifies a virtual desktop or terminal server deployment. ThinShell can be configured to act as a connector or to leverage other vWorkspace connectors such as the Windows Connector or the Connector for Web Access.

With this release we are giving ThinShell a face lift and providing better platform support, among other advancements. Here's a preview:

In addition to the new look we have added some other features. The full list follows:

New User Interface - We have added a sleek, new interface to ThinShell making it easier to use and more configurable. In addition to the new look, the new interface allows administrators to control which options the end users can see and use.

- We have added a sleek, new interface to ThinShell making it easier to use and more configurable. In addition to the new look, the new interface allows administrators to control which options the end users can see and use. Support for Windows 7 and WES - ThinShell has added support for Windows 7 and Windows Embedded Standard 7.

ThinShell has added support for Windows 7 and Windows Embedded Standard 7. Password Manager support - ThinShell users can now change their domain password using the ThinShell interface.

- ThinShell users can now change their domain password using the ThinShell interface. Command Line Configuration - The location of the ThinShell Settings XML file can now be set at runtime using command line switches.

- The location of the ThinShell Settings XML file can now be set at runtime using command line switches. Legal Notice- ThinShell now can prompt the end user with a notification before a connection is made to the virtual workspace.

Source: http://communities.quest.com/community/vworkspace/blog/2012/04/24/product-release-quest-vworkspace-thinshell-25