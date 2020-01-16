Quest Workspace Desktop Virtualization (formerly vWorkspace) 7.6 is now available for download! Quest Workspace Desktop Virtualization (formerly vWorkspace) 7.6 builds upon the ground breaking new features introduced in Quest vWorkspace 7.5 and provides some exciting new features.

This release has a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction and shows our technical leadership in the desktop virtualization space. Let's have a look at all the exicting new functionality that Quest Workspace Desktop Virtualization (formerly vWorkspace) 7.6 provides:

Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 Support (Experimental)

Quest Workspace Desktop Virtualization (formerly vWorkspace) 7.6 introduces support for Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 (experimental) to allow customers to enjoy the benefits of the next version of Windows today and prepare for a migration to Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 when Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 are officially released later this year. Specifically, we offer customers the ability to start benefiting from some of the great user experience improvements that Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 introduce. Once again, we are the first to market with this kind of support showing our intimate knowlegde of the Microsoft platform due to our great partnership. Please review the System Requirements document to see which configurations are supported.

User Workspace Context

Quest Workspace Desktop Virtualization (formerly vWorkspace) 7.6 introduces a feature called User Workspace Context that provides a wealth of information about the context of the user workspace such as latency and bandwidth, type of Connector used, type of device used, and vWorkspace Connector version so IT admins can gain valuable insights. These insights can be used when creating advanced targets. User Workspace Context is a perfect feature to support BYOD initiatives that are a IT priority for many customers today.

Support for SCVMM 2012 and SQL Server 2012

Quest Workspace Desktop Virtualization (formerly vWorkspace) 7.6 introduces support for the latest release of Microsoft System Center Virtual Machine Manager, SCVMM 2012 and for the latest release of Microsoft SQL Server, SQL 2012 so they can reap the benefits in a vWorkspace environment.

