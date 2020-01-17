17Jan/200
Microsoft App-V 5.0 Beta overview
As you probably know, Microsoft recently released App-V 5.0. This article best describes what is new.
With this release, there are some new features, which include.
- Flexible virtualization choices let virtual applications work more like traditionally installed applications, allowing local and virtual applications to communicate and enabling control of which virtual applications can share environments.
- There’s no dedicated drive letter required, and no 4 gigabyte maximum package size. It’s easy for IT to work with and take action on App-V diagnostic information because App-V logs Windows events instead of separate log files.
- Easy and efficient to use in VDI environments, allowing IT to make the best use of expensive disk resources without changing the way they get their jobs done.
- Web-based management makes it easy for busy IT professionals to get their work done while away from their desk.
Now in human language
- The management/streaming server is still there!
- RTSP is gone. SMB and HTTP(s) streaming only. Which is fine by me. I liked HTTP streaming more anyway.
- New management console for management server, no longer MMC snap-in. Now purely based on Silverlight.
- No more “Q:” drive, you will be able to just see the files on disk from the outside.
- Completely revamped client (Metro style), programmable using PowerShell.
- The Sequencer is pretty much the same as 4.6 SP1
- And last but not least the package format SFT is gone, and so are the OSD and ICO files. Everything will be stored in a new .APPV file format.
The .APPV file is actually a much more open format then the “old” .SFT file.
Source and more: http://www.softgridblog.com/?p=177
Enjoy this article?
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0) ( subscribe to comments on this post )
No trackbacks yet.
Leave a comment