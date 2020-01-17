With the upgraded EOP Audio feature in vWorkspace 7.5 Quest has provided support for Microsoft Lync, Microsoft Office Communicator and other VoIP applications in both WAN and LAN network scenarios.

What is EOP Audio?

EOP Audio provides high quality bi-directional audio experience and allows to play high quality audio contents and redirection of microphones or headsets to a remote session. The Audio codec and quality can easily be adjusted to different levels in order to meet your organization needs. With the upgraded EOP Audio feature in vWorkspace 7.5 we have provided support forMicrosoft Lync, Microsoft Office Communicator and other VoIP applications in both WAN and LAN network scenarios.

The list below provides examples of how granular EOP Audio is and how you can configure it to meet your needs:

User Requirements

Suggested Codec

Suggested Quality

Users need to play CD music with the highest possible quality over a remote session in LAN

WIN : MS-PCM

44,100 kHz; 16 bit; Stereo

Users need to make phone calls by using a Softphone application over a remote session in WAN

SP : Speex

8 kHz; 16 bit; Mono

Users need to play songs with good quality over a remote session in WAN

WIN : MPEG Layer 3

56 kBit/s; 24kHz, Stereo

As you can see you can pick and match your individual user needs and what it is more important these settings can be specified on a per user or virtual machine basis:

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿



In addition to the quality and codec support it is also important to note that EOP Audio supports USB or analog headsets, earphones and microphones and makes them available to the user virtual machine or VoIP applications in a remote session.

We will now have a closer look on how Quest Audio integrates with various infrastructure components like EOP Xtream, SSL encryption, VDI and RDSH Sessions and of course Microsoft Lync Client and Server components.

Important: if you are using Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 R2, please refer to this support article: https://support.quest.com/Search/SolutionDetail.aspx?id=SOL90570

