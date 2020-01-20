Quest continues to update their vWorkspace Connectors. Recently, they updated the Android connection to version 1.2. This article discusses what is new.

The vWorkspace Connector for Android provides AppPortal functionality so that users can connect to a vWorkspace farm and access virtual desktops and published applications. The vWorkspace Connector for Android can also be used to connect directly to any RDP host, independent of a vWorkspace broker (farm).

Listed below are some of the new features:

New Mouse Interface ﻿﻿﻿﻿ - an updated mouse interface with more functionality has been added

Improved Keyboard support



Support for ARM Devices - Support for devices such as Amazon Fire and Cisco Cius has been added.

Application Folder Support - Published applications and desktops can now be grouped in the Connector's application list.

Auto-configuration - The vWorkspace Connector for Android can now pull it's configuration from a config.xml file.

Option to Email the Connector Log File - Instead of connecting your device to your Mac or PC in order to retrieve the log file you can just email it.

New Gesture Support - We've added two finger scrolling and right click gestures to the Connector for Android.

Published Content - Publish URLs from the vWorkspace Management Console to be opened by the Android's local browser.

Where can I get the documentation for this release?

The vWorkspace Connector for Android version 1.2 documentation includes the following and can be found from http://support.quest.com.

Release notes (containing details of all known issues).



User Guide.



System Requirements.



What’s New.

Can I upgrade from previous versions?

Yes, you can upgrade from previous versions. All existing farm configuration will be preserved.

What devices or versions of Android will this work with?

The vWorkspace Connector for Android is designed to work on any Android device (tablet or phone) running Android 2.2, 2.3, 3.0, 3.1, 3.2 and 4.0 irrespective of hardware manufacturer. All we require is that the physical system requirements for the device are met. Please see the System Requirements document from support.quest.com for further information.

Note: The Connector is not supported on versions of Android prior to 2.2 (and may not install or work correctly).

Source: http://communities.quest.com/community/vworkspace/blog/2012/04/17/product-release-vworkspace-connector-for-android-version-12