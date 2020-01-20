Please be careful when applying the hotfix associated with MS security bulletin MS12-024 -hotfix 938759- since it might break access to vWorkspace, Citrix and normal Terminal Servers.

The support article states: after you apply hotfix 938759 on a Windows Server 2003-based terminal server. After you restart the terminal server, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) clients or Independent Computing Architecture (ICA) clients may be unable to connect to the terminal server. Terminal Server (TermSrv) supports two protocols, the RDP protocol and the ICA protocol. After you apply hotfix 938759, the RDP and ICA listeners may not start after the computer restarts. When this happens, client computers that use a protocol for which the listener is not started cannot connect to the server.

A supported hotfix is available from Microsoft. However, this hotfix is intended to correct only the problem that is described in this article. Apply this hotfix only to systems that are experiencing the problem described in this article. This hotfix might receive additional testing. Therefore, if you are not severely affected by this problem, we recommend that you wait for the next software update that contains this hotfix.

There is also mention of this being a problem on 2008 R2 servers so tread lightly.

Source: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/958476