21Jan/200
Get started with Remote Desktop Services in Windows Server 2012 Beta
Following is a list of all the Remote Desktop Services documents that were published to coincide with the Windows Server 2012 Beta release.
For Windows Server “8” Beta, the Remote Desktop Services documentation team has written topics that you can use to evaluate and deploy Remote Desktop Services within your environment. We will cover Windows Server “8” Beta enhancements in future blog posts.
Following is a list of all the Remote Desktop Services documents that were published to coincide with the Windows Server “8” Beta release:
- Test Lab Guide: Remote Desktop Services Session Virtualization Quick Start
- Test Lab Guide: Remote Desktop Services Session Virtualization Standard Deployment
- Test Lab Guide: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Quick Start
- Test Lab Guide: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Standard Deployment
- Test Lab Guide: Managed Pooled Virtual Desktop Collections
- Test Lab Guide: Unmanaged Pooled Virtual Desktop Collections
- Test Lab Guide: Remote Desktop Services Publishing
- Test Lab Guide: Demonstrate Remote Desktop Services in Windows Server "8" Beta
- Test Lab Guide: Demonstrate Remote Desktop Services Desktop Virtualization in Windows Server "8" Beta
- Test Lab Guide: Deploying Remote Desktop Licensing in Windows Server "8" Beta
- Understand and Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Services Desktop Virtualization in Windows Server “8” Beta
- Understand and Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Services in Windows Server “8” Beta
For more information, see the Remote Desktop Services Overview Page.
Source: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/rds/archive/2012/03/28/get-started-with-remote-desktop-services-in-windows-server-8-beta.aspx
Enjoy this article?
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0) ( subscribe to comments on this post )
No trackbacks yet.
Leave a comment