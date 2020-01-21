WindowsVirtualDesktop.blog
21Jan/200

vWorkspace Connector for iPad version 1.2

Quest has released a new version, 1.2,  of the vWorkspace Connector for the iPad. This article discusses what is new.

he FAQ below answers some common questions:

  1. How can I download and install the vWorkspace Connector for iPad?

﻿

The vWorkspace Connector for iPad can be obtained from the Apple AppStore and installation is a breeze. Seach for vWorkspace in the AppStore, click install, enter your iTunes credentials and away you go!

  1. What functionality will the vWorkspace Connector for iPad provide?

﻿

The vWorkspace Connector for iPad provides AppPortal functionality so that users can connect to a vWorkspace farm and access virtual desktops and published applications.

Listed below are some of the new features:

    • Improved Graphics Rendering - the graphics rendering process has been streamlined using native iOS libraries. This makes the Connector for iPad much faster and more responsive
    • Enhanced Keyboard Support - support for external keyboards
    • Support for iOS 5
    • hide button on the connection bar - Users can now hide the connection bar while in a remote session.

  ﻿

  1. Where can I get the documentation for this release?

The vWorkspace Connector for iPad version 1.2 documentation includes the following and can be downloaded from http://support.quest.com.

    • Release notes (containing details of all known issues).
    • User Guide.
    • System Requirements.
    • What’s New.

  ﻿

  1. Can I upgrade from previous versions?

Yes, you can upgrade from previous versions. All existing farm configuration will be preserved.

  1. What devices or versions of iPad will this work with?

﻿

       The vWorkspace Connector for iPad is designed to work on any iPad device. Please see the System Requirements document on support,quest.com for more information.

  1. ﻿Is this release supported by Quest?

Yes, this is a production release and is therefore supported by Quest.

Source: http://communities.quest.com/community/vworkspace/blog/2012/04/17/product-releasevworkspace-connector-for-ipad-version-12

Enjoy this article?

Consider subscribing to our rss feed!

Filed under: News Leave a comment
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0)

No comments yet.


Leave a comment

No trackbacks yet.

«