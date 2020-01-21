vWorkspace Connector for iPad version 1.2
Quest has released a new version, 1.2, of the vWorkspace Connector for the iPad. This article discusses what is new.
he FAQ below answers some common questions:
- How can I download and install the vWorkspace Connector for iPad?
The vWorkspace Connector for iPad can be obtained from the Apple AppStore and installation is a breeze. Seach for vWorkspace in the AppStore, click install, enter your iTunes credentials and away you go!
- What functionality will the vWorkspace Connector for iPad provide?
The vWorkspace Connector for iPad provides AppPortal functionality so that users can connect to a vWorkspace farm and access virtual desktops and published applications.
Listed below are some of the new features:
- Improved Graphics Rendering - the graphics rendering process has been streamlined using native iOS libraries. This makes the Connector for iPad much faster and more responsive
- Enhanced Keyboard Support - support for external keyboards
- Support for iOS 5
- hide button on the connection bar - Users can now hide the connection bar while in a remote session.
- Where can I get the documentation for this release?
The vWorkspace Connector for iPad version 1.2 documentation includes the following and can be downloaded from http://support.quest.com.
- Release notes (containing details of all known issues).
- User Guide.
- System Requirements.
- What’s New.
- Can I upgrade from previous versions?
Yes, you can upgrade from previous versions. All existing farm configuration will be preserved.
- What devices or versions of iPad will this work with?
The vWorkspace Connector for iPad is designed to work on any iPad device. Please see the System Requirements document on support,quest.com for more information.
- Is this release supported by Quest?
Yes, this is a production release and is therefore supported by Quest.
