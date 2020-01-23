The short answer is to use Quest vWorkspace HyperCache. The long version is to read this article . Seriously.

A “boot storm” is the tremendous performance drain experienced when hundreds or thousands of users logon at, or near, the same time in VDI environments. The drag on network throughput, host performance and SAN I/O can be devastating to an unprepared VDI installation. Some of the pressure can be eased by building the environment according to some best practices laid out by virtualization vendors. But, there are a few areas that you might not have considered when constructing your VDI infrastructure. Now, you should consider them, regardless of where you are in your VDI implementation.

In our excitement to toss desktop management to the data center, it’s possible that we’ve made a few mistakes along the way. We didn’t expect boot storms to have quite the effect that they have on resources and productivity. It’s significant and it’s frustrating.

There used to be an old joke around offices that, in the morning, you turn on your computer, go get a cup of coffee, come back and you might see a login prompt. We thought our new, super fast technology would alleviate the need to head for the break room. It hasn’t.

There are some solutions to the boot storm dilemma and you can implement them at any stage of your deployment or even in the post-deployment phase.

