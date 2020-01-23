I knew this was coming but now we can finally talk about it. Brian Madden has written a cool book of the subject of VDI and Quest Software is a proud and exclusive sponsor of it.

You may have noticed that I haven't written much on BrianMadden.com for the past few weeks. That's because I've been putting the final touches on our new book, The VDI Delusion: Why Desktop Virtualization Failed to Live Up to the Hype, and What the Future Enterprise Desktop will Really Look Like. This book was cowritten by Gabe Knuth, Jack Madden, and me.

Even though I've written a few books in the past, this is the one that I'm the most proud of. It's literally a brain-dump of our 16 years in the industry and I view it as the culmination of my career so far. We open the book by asking this question: If VDI is so great, then why does it only have a 2% market share? Then we dig into all the reasons why and look at the alternatives, including RDSH, client hypervisors, and good old-fashioned well-managed Windows machines. We also look at the future, including HTML5 apps, mobile apps, and how this all hooks together.

At a speech in LA last month, I was accused of being a "VDI hater." What I hope this book will show is that I don't hate VDI per se, rather, I hate when VDI is used in situations where it doesn't make sense. We argue that VDI is not about saving on management or costs, and that in fact it's really hard to put desktops in the datacenter.

We think this book covers everything we'd ever talk about. It's literally been 16 years in the making, and now it is THE definitive book on VDI and desktop virtualization strategy.

Source and more: http://www.brianmadden.com/blogs/brianmadden/archive/2012/03/22/our-new-book-quot-the-vdi-delusion-quot-is-now-available-for-download.aspx