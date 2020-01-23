Quest released a new beta for the vWorkspace Connector for Android and it packs some new features. Give it a try on the Amazon Fire or Cisco Cius.

See below for answers to questions regarding items such as where to find documentation and new functionality.

How can I download and install the vWorkspace Connector for Android?

﻿

The vWorkspace Connector for Android .apk file is included in the compressed package at the bottom of this post.

What functionality will the vWorkspace Connector for Android provide?

﻿

The vWorkspace Connector for Android provides AppPortal functionality so that users can connect to a vWorkspace farm and access their virtual desktops and published applications. The vWorkspace Connector for Android can also be used to connect directly to any RDP host, independent of a vWorkspace broker (farm).

Listed below are some of the new features, as well as the main features from the previous version:

New Mouse Interface ﻿﻿﻿﻿ - a mouse interface with more functionality has been added

Improved Keyboard support



Support for ARM Devices - Support for devices such as Amazon Fire and Cisco Cius has been added.

Application Folder Support - Published applications and desktops can now be grouped in the application list.

Auto-configuration - The vWorkspace Connector for Android can now pull it's configuration from the config.xml file.

Option to Email the Connector Log File - Instead of connecting your device to your Mac or PC to retrieve the log file you can just email it.

New Gesture Support - We've added two finger scrolling and right click gestures to the Connector for Android.

Published Content - Publish URLs from the vWorkspace Management Console to be opened by the Android's local browser.

﻿

Where can I get the documentation for this release?

The vWorkspace Connector for Android version 1.2 documentation, which includes the following, can be found in the compressed file at the bottom of the post.

Release notes (containing details of all known issues).



User Guide.



System Requirements.



What’s New.

﻿

Can I upgrade from previous versions?

Yes, you can upgrade from previous versions. All existing farm configuration will be preserved.

What devices or versions of Android will this work with?

The vWorkspace Connector for Android is designed to work on any Android device (tablet or phone) running Android 2.2, 2.3, 3.0, 3.1, 3.2 and 4.0 irrespective of hardware manufacturer. All we require is that the physical system requirements for the device are met. Please see the System Requirements document included in the download package for further information.

Note: The Connector is not supported on versions of Android prior to 2.2 (and may not install or work correctly).

﻿Is this release supported by Quest?

This is a Beta release of the Connector for Android and is therefore not supported by Quest Support. Feel free to leverage the community or respond to this blog post if you have any questions. ﻿

How do I install the Connector for Android?

﻿

Please see instructions for installing this beta build in the Connector for Android User Guide, included in the compressed package at the bottom of this blog post.

Source and more: http://communities.quest.com/community/vworkspace/beta/blog/2012/03/26/release-vworkspace-connector-for-android-version-12-beta?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter