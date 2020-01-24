VMware recently released the new version of their View Client for the iPad.

he VMware View Client for iPad is the first iPad client with support for the PCoIP for tight integration with VMware View and increased flexibility for the end-user.

This client enables end-users to connect to their VMware View desktop from an iPad with the best possible user experience on LAN or across a WAN. For full support with this new VMware View client version 1.4, VMware View 4.6.1 or later is recommended.

Other improvements are:

Improved connection times to View server

Improved support for external monitors

Bug fixes

Source: http://www.vmguru.nl/wordpress/2012/03/vmware-view-client-for-ipad-with-pcoip-support/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+vmgurunl+%28VMGuru.nl+-+I+choose+%28a+virtual%29+life%21%29