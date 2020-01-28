On Friday March 9th, 2012 XenDesktop 5.6 was released to the web for general availability. This new release fully integrates personalization technology acquired last year with Ringcube, as well as integration with the upcoming release of Microsoft System Center 2012.

Below, is a summary of new features and enhancements contained in this release:

Citrix Personal vDisk technology – Drives down the cost of implementing desktop virtualization

by allowing IT to supply even the most demanding users with flexible, personalized and persistent

virtual desktops while benefitting from cost effective and easy to maintain pooled, virtual desktops.

Personal vDisk technology is now fully integrated into Desktop Studio, Desktop Director, and

Citrix Provisioning Services.

Drives down the cost of implementing desktop virtualization by allowing IT to supply even the most demanding users with flexible, personalized and persistent virtual desktops while benefitting from cost effective and easy to maintain pooled, virtual desktops. Personal vDisk technology is now fully integrated into Desktop Studio, Desktop Director, and Citrix Provisioning Services. Microsoft System Center 2012 ready* – Systems management integration between XenDesktop

and Microsoft Systems Center 2012 makes the lifecycle management of both virtual and physical

desktops a simple and seamless experience for IT, leveraging its policy enforcement and reporting tools.

– Systems management integration between XenDesktop and Microsoft Systems Center 2012 makes the lifecycle management of both virtual and physical desktops a simple and seamless experience for IT, leveraging its policy enforcement and reporting tools. Mobile application access – XenDesktop On-demand apps (XenApp) now dynamically transforms

an application’s user interface to take advantage of native user interface features of smartphones and

tablet devices with Citrix Receiver. Now, your existing Windows applications can adapt to the way

users interact with applications on smaller devices.

– XenDesktop On-demand apps (XenApp) now dynamically transforms an application’s user interface to take advantage of native user interface features of smartphones and tablet devices with Citrix Receiver. Now, your existing Windows applications can adapt to the way users interact with applications on smaller devices. CloudGateway Express** – Citrix’s next generation unified storefront technology aggregates

and centrally delivers virtual applications and desktops to provide users with an intuitive

single-point of access and self-service to all their business applications on any device, anywhere.

It also provides a seamless upgrade to CloudGateway Enterprise, extending the unified app store

beyond Windows apps and desktops to web, SaaS and ultimately mobile apps and data.

– Citrix’s next generation unified storefront technology aggregates and centrally delivers virtual applications and desktops to provide users with an intuitive single-point of access and self-service to all their business applications on any device, anywhere. It also provides a seamless upgrade to CloudGateway Enterprise, extending the unified app store beyond Windows apps and desktops to web, SaaS and ultimately mobile apps and data. XenClient 2.1 – Windows Dynamic Layering, a single base image management technology, provides

an easier more reliable way of managing updates on XenClient devices and includes new multi-lingual

support in German, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese languages.

Source: http://blogs.citrix.com/2012/03/11/whats-new-in-xendesktop-5-6/