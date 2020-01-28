28Jan/200
What’s New in XenDesktop 5.6
On Friday March 9th, 2012 XenDesktop 5.6 was released to the web for general availability. This new release fully integrates personalization technology acquired last year with Ringcube, as well as integration with the upcoming release of Microsoft System Center 2012.
Below, is a summary of new features and enhancements contained in this release:
- Citrix Personal vDisk technology – Drives down the cost of implementing desktop virtualization
by allowing IT to supply even the most demanding users with flexible, personalized and persistent
virtual desktops while benefitting from cost effective and easy to maintain pooled, virtual desktops.
Personal vDisk technology is now fully integrated into Desktop Studio, Desktop Director, and
Citrix Provisioning Services.
- Microsoft System Center 2012 ready* – Systems management integration between XenDesktop
and Microsoft Systems Center 2012 makes the lifecycle management of both virtual and physical
desktops a simple and seamless experience for IT, leveraging its policy enforcement and reporting tools.
- Mobile application access – XenDesktop On-demand apps (XenApp) now dynamically transforms
an application’s user interface to take advantage of native user interface features of smartphones and
tablet devices with Citrix Receiver. Now, your existing Windows applications can adapt to the way
users interact with applications on smaller devices.
- CloudGateway Express** – Citrix’s next generation unified storefront technology aggregates
and centrally delivers virtual applications and desktops to provide users with an intuitive
single-point of access and self-service to all their business applications on any device, anywhere.
It also provides a seamless upgrade to CloudGateway Enterprise, extending the unified app store
beyond Windows apps and desktops to web, SaaS and ultimately mobile apps and data.
- XenClient 2.1 – Windows Dynamic Layering, a single base image management technology, provides
an easier more reliable way of managing updates on XenClient devices and includes new multi-lingual
support in German, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese languages.
