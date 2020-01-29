dinCloud, a cloud services provider of hosted virtual desktops , has expanded dinHVD, its flagship service, to include self-managed customer initiatives and new budgetary features.

dinHVD is based on dinStack, a coalition of technology companies focused on high performance desktop virtualization. Platform Equinix is one of the dinStack technologies that dinHVD uses. Quest vWorkspace is a key components in the dinStack.

“For cloud services such as dinCloud’s hosted virtual desktops, it’s essential to deliver the performance necessary for a quality end-user experience,” said Vince DiMemmo, Equinix general manager of Global Cloud and IT Services, in a prepared statement. “dinCloud relies on Platform Equinix to provide the security, reliability, low latency connectivity, and high quality of service its customers require,”

Just two months ago, Talkin Cloud reported that dinCloud obtained $1 million in seed funding to enhance the dinHVD service and build its customer base.

Talkin’ Cloud believes demand for VDI will accelerate rapidly as end-customers seek solutions that extend their traditional PC desktop environments out to smart phones and tablets. Still, the VDI market has faced numerous challenges, including confusing or expensive licensing Windows and Office licensing policies from Microsoft. And some VDI solutions simply didn’t work as advertised.

In recent months, however, distributor Ingram Micro says it has started to see more and more VDI solutions that can potentially meet customers’ needs. Keep an eye on theIngram Micro Cloud, which will likely offer a growing range of VDI options for VARs and MSPs, Talkin’ Cloud believes.

Source: http://www.talkincloud.com/dincloud-adds-features-to-vhd-platform/