Delprof2 1.5 is now available. This release bring support for including and excluding profile directories using wildcards, features many have been waiting for.

The following excerpt from the release notes lists the changes in detail:

a) New features - Inclusion and exclusion of profile directories - Delprof2 now also cleans up these registry locations: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\ProfileGuid\<GUID> [where SidString equals the current profile user's SID] HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Installer\UserData\<SID> - NTUser.ini can be used instead of NTUser.dat for profile age calculation. This is useful if your antivirus product regularly mounts user profile registry hives, updating their timestamps in the process. - Delprof2 is now digitally signed - Changed license. Please consult the product's website for details. b) Changed features - Delprof2 needs the Remote Registry service on remote computers. Added a concise error message if the service is not started - When only listing (not deleting) permissions the text printed on the screen now clearly states that fact - The Systemprofile was ignored previously, now it is explicitly excluded (just in case) c) Bugfixes - Profiles with "access denied" were not ignored although that was printed on the screen

About Delprof2

Delprof2 deletes inactive user profiles. Delprof2 is the inofficial successor to Microsoft’s Delprof which does not work with operating systems newer than Windows XP. Here are the main facts:

Delprof2 is syntax compatible to the original Delprof, but more powerful

Delprof2 bypasses file system security to delete profiles regardless of current permissions/owner

Delprof2 supports very long paths

Delprof2 works on nearly all versions of Windows

More info and download here: http://helgeklein.com/news/2012/03/12/delprof2-1-5-released-inclusions-and-exclusions/