Running RHEV 3.0 in a test environment is a great way to evaluate the virtualization platform before making any costly decisions. With RHEV 3.0’s minimal hardware requirements and Red Hat offering a free 30-day trial, you shouldn’t have any trouble assembling a small test lab.

A Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization (RHEV) 3.0 test environment requires at least one host and an administration portal, which consists of a machine that runs the management software. You also need storage, but the test environment does not require a storage area network; local storage will do just fine.

Next, you must install RHEV 3.0 on top of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, both of which require a current subscription. (You can find the free evaluation subscription on Red Hat’s website.) The RHEV administrative portal requires, at minimum, adual-core processor with 4 GB of RAM, 25 GB of free disk space and a 1 Gbps network connection. Also, at the moment, U.S. English is the only supported language on the management software.

The hypervisor host must have at least a dual-core processor with 4 GB of RAM and 10 GB of storage and one 1 Gbps network interface. Note that 4 GB of RAM will not allow you to run more than two virtual machines, but it will suffice for a test environment.

Source and more: http://searchservervirtualization.techtarget.com/tip/Evaluating-RHEV-30-in-a-test-environment