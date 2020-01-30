This is a post that describes how to install Android 2.2 in Hyper-V. While Android is designed for smart phones – there are a number of ports out there for running on standard computers.

Today I am going to show you how to get Android 2.2 running in a Hyper-V virtual machine. It is an older version of Android – but it is also the easiest version to get working well inside of Hyper-V.

To start with you are going to need to get the x86 install media for Android 2.2. You can download this from here:

http://code.google.com/p/android-x86/downloads/detail?name=android-x86-2.2-generic.iso

Next you are going to want to create a virtual machine with:

1 virtual processor

A legacy network adapter

A blank 16GB virtual hard disk

Then connect the ISO file to the DVD-ROM drive of the virtual machine and boot it up. You should soon see a boot menu where you can select Installation – Install Android-x86 to harddisk:

(You can use the Live CD options – but I prefer to have a real install).

At this point you will get dumped into text mode to do some partitioning. First select to Create / Modify partitions

This will take you to the partitioning tool:

Here you will need to:

Select New

Select Primary

Accept the default partition size that the tool offers

Select Bootable

Select Write and type in yes

and type in Select Quit

Now you will have a new partition that you can select for the installation

More at source: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/virtual_pc_guy/archive/2012/03/07/installing-android-2-2-on-hyper-v.aspx