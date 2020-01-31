Quest has announced the release candidate of the vWorkspace Connector for Mac OS X version 7.5.

A lot of work has gone into making this a more stable and better performing connector for the Macintosh platform, and I think all that work has paid off. While there are only a few new features in this release, much of the focus and work was on one feature, replacing X11. We have rebuilt the connector to leverage native Mac OS X APIs rather than use X11, which was a limitation of the Mac Connector.

In addition to the new features, we have corrected many issues; most of which are listed in the release notes. The release notes, along with the other documentation and the .DMG can be found in the .zip folder at the bottom of this article.

This release includes the following new features:

EOP Xtream - Improves the end user's virtual workspace experience when connected over a latent network.

- Improves the end user's virtual workspace experience when connected over a latent network. X11 has been removed as a dependency - The Connector for Mac now uses libraries native to Max OS X thereby increasing performance and providing better stability.

The Connector for Mac now uses libraries native to Max OS X thereby increasing performance and providing better stability. Support for Universal Principal Names - Users can now logon to a vWorkspace farm using their Active Directory User Principal Name (UPN).

- Users can now logon to a vWorkspace farm using their Active Directory User Principal Name (UPN). Support for Published Content- The paths to content such as spreadsheets, documents and web sites can be published from a vWorkspace farm and executed locally by the Connector for Mac.

We are targeting a full release of this Connector in early Q2, so keep an eye out for future notifications here on the community.

Please leverage the community if you have any questions or feedback regarding this release. And since this is a Release Candidiate it will not be supported by Quest Support.

Lastly, I would recommend that anyone trying this RC first read the release notes.

