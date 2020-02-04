Microsoft has released the Community Technology Preview (CTP) of System Center 2012 for Windows Server ‘8’ Beta support.

The focus of this CTP is on VMM and DPM in combination with Hyper-V and is therefore not aimed to work with all the other System Center 2012 modules. It essentially focuses on managing the fabric of your private cloud including Windows Server ‘8’.

These are the capabilities you can try out:

Hyper-V Network virtualization

Hyper-V VM’s on an SMB2.2 file share (on a Windows 8 file server or scale out file cluster)

VHDX format

Live Storage Migration

Live Migration without shared storage

VM protection on CSV 2.0 volumes

VM protection on remote SMB2.2 file shares

Protection of de-dup enabled file share volumes

System Center 2012 CTP for Windows Server ‘8’ Beta Support can be downloaded here:

http://www.microsoft.com/download/en/details.aspx?displaylang=en&id=29099

Documentation:

http://www.microsoft.com/download/en/details.aspx?id=29094&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+MicrosoftDownloadCenter+%28Microsoft+Download+Center%29#tm

Remember that this CTP is not even beta so only run this in a test environment!

Source: http://www.hyper-v.nu/archives/hvredevoort/2012/03/early-test-version-available-for-system-center-2012-sp1-and-windows-server-8-beta/#utm_source=feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=feed