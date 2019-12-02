Since Bob Calderoni was only a interim-CEO, Citrix was on a search for a new CEO. And now they have finally found their successor to Mark Templeton in the person of Kirill Tatarinov, a ex-Microsoft big shot.

A veteran Microsoft executive, Mr. Tatarinov will also join the Citrix Board as a director at that time. Interim President and CEO Robert Calderoni continues his role as Executive Chairman on the Citrix Board of Directors, focused on driving execution of the strategic plan for operational excellence, capital structure and portfolio simplification.

With 30 years of industry experience, Mr. Tatarinov has a long and successful track record overseeing product strategy and commercial operations in software and services. His background includes leadership positions at Microsoft for 13 years, including most recently serving as Executive Vice President of the Microsoft Business Solutions Division where he doubled revenue, increased profitability, led the division’s transformation to the cloud, and managed the global partner ecosystem. During his tenure at Microsoft, he also served as Corporate Vice President of the Management & Solutions Division where he accelerated product strategy execution, resulting in strong revenue growth. Prior to Microsoft, Mr. Tatarinov was a member of the senior leadership team at BMC, where he served as the Chief Technology Officer, as well as holding product and business development leadership positions.

Full PR: https://www.citrix.com/news/announcements/jan-2016/citrix-appoints-kirill-tatarinov-as-president-and-ceo.html