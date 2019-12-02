Helge Klein has posted part three of his series where he used UberAgent to measure the impact of certain factors on Logon Performance - which is one of the most crucial success factors in traditional End User Computing. This time it is about WMI filters.

Group Policy offers four ways to control where the settings defined in a Group Policy Object (GPO) are applied:

Organizational units (OUs) Group user/computer objects in OUs Link GPOs to OUs

Security Change GPO security so that the GPO applies to specific groups Required permissions: read + apply group policy Works not only for users, but also for computer accounts

WMI filters Specify a WMI query The GPO is applied only if the query returns true Applies to entire GPOs

Item-level targeting (ILT) Specify targeting criteria A setting is applied only if the criteria match Applies to individual settings (in case of registry settings: can also apply to a collection of settings) Available for Group Policy Preferences (GPPs) only, not for Policies



Out of these four, two are interesting in terms of performance: WMI filters and item-level targeting. We are going to dedicate the rest of this article to them.

Read it all at the source: https://helgeklein.com/blog/2016/01/how-group-policy-impacts-logon-performance-3-wmi-filters-ilt/