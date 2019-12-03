Nutanix is teaming up with a lot of folks lately and the latest one is with Commvault for data protection. What is it about?

It is about Commvault integration and support of the Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor, including Commvault IntelliSnap® snapshot management capabilities to simplify protection and recovery for data and virtual machines running on Nutanix.

Basic support for Nutanix Acropolis is available now to select customers, with more advanced IntelliSnap technology integration coming later in the quarter. Key features of the Nutanix and Commvault integration include:

Deploy the data protection solution that aligns to your applications' unique needs with options for both streaming and snapshot-based backup for virtual machines

Collapse backup windows and accelerate restores through easy to use snapshot management without scripting

Ensure application consistency across a wide-range of enterprise applications including SAP, Oracle, Exchange, and SQL Server

Eliminate the need for complex multiple point-solutions with a fully integrated solution across physical, virtual (VMware, Hyper-V, and Acropolis Hypervisors) and cloud-based data

