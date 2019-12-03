Always want to have the latest Sysinternals tools in your Start Menu without installing anything? Sounds impossible right? Well it is not! Thincomputing.net has reached for the cloud(s) and Thincomputing Tools - the Cloud Edition is here.

All the Thincomputing.net Tools Cloud Edition (.exe) does is create a shortcut in your "All Users" Start Menu for the following sysinternals tools:

Process Explorer

Process Monitor

TCP View

AutoRuns

Disk2VHD

BgInfo

See this example, searching for the word "process" give you Process Monitor and Process Explorer:

Check it out here: http://www.thincomputing.net/downloads/thincomputing-net-tools/