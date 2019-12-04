This article explains some of the more important new features in XenApp & XenDesktop 7.7 as they relate to Desktop Director.

Proactive Notifications and Alerts

Using the Proactive Notifications and Alerts feature, not only an administrator can be notified when an issue arises, he can proactively look for warning signs by configuring thresholds and severity against conditions.

Desktop OS usage and Server OS usage

These new capacity-management features provide administrators a real-time view of their Desktop OS usage and Server OS usage, so they can quickly assess and predict their site’s capacity needs.

SCOM Integration

Enterprises that have deployed Microsoft System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) can now view all alerts raised by SCOM on the Director Dashboard, making Director the default pane for monitoring the complete IT environment.

Flexible log-in options

Director now works with Integrated Windows Authentication to provide enterprises choice of flexible log-in options like single sign-on and two-factor authentication for logging in to Director. Many organizations that deal with sensitive information, like finance and federal sectors, prefer to have two-factor authentication for their monitoring dashboards to ensure data-protection and meeting compliance requirements. Director now supports two-factor authentication to cater to these requirements.

Watch this video for a quick demo of the new Desktop Director features.

More at the source: https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2016/01/18/proactive-troubleshooting-predictive-trending-with-director-7-7/