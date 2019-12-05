Microsoft has announced that for Azure RemoteApp (ARA) the Operational Management Suite (OMS) or OpsInsight now is fully supported.What's OMS again?

OMS has a feature that collects Near-Real Time (NRT) performance data, which can be integrated with ARA. With this integration comes the capability for our customers to collect any performance counter with a sampling interval as small as 10 seconds, and visualize any of the metrics that helps them troubleshoot performance issues on ARA VMs.

Some key scenarios where this would come into play are:

For customers who want to tune their image and deployment for specific LOB app performance. For customers who are trying to decide on billing plans based on in-session performance. For customers who want to troubleshoot in-session performance after deployment.

For more information on OMS and this particular capability, please visit the Operations Management Suite team blog:http://blogs.technet.com/b/momteam/archive/2015/09/01/near-real-time-performance-data-collection-in-oms.aspx

Source: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/rds/archive/2016/01/11/operational-management-suite-oms-integration-with-azure-remoteapp.aspx